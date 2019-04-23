Army Reservist stationed in San Antonio sentenced for stealing government property

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Army reservist will spend the next 33 months in a federal prison for stealing government property.

57 year old Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Darryle Bankhead stole expended brass shell casings from an Air Force Reserve unit at Camp Bullis.

For more than a year, March of 2017 until May of 2018, Bankhead and 26 year old Lt. Dominique Edmonds were making money by taking the brass to a local recycler.

Bankhead also has to pay restitution of nearly $118,000.

Edmonds will serve 5 years probation and will have to pay a share of the restitution money.