Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
FORT HOOD, TX - JUNE 03: Media outlets gather outside the Bernie Beck gate at Fort Hood on June 3, 2016 in Fort Hood, Texas. The media were hoping for more information on drowning casualties and missing soldiers during training at the army base that occurred June 2. (Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas.
It’s a dramatic purge intended to correct a command culture they believe failed to address systemic leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides.
Officials familiar with the matter say Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative actions that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments.
Those could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.
Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss investigation results not yet made public.