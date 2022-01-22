Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash on Sunset Boulevard

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday.

A report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a U-turn, CBS Los Angeles reports.

His vehicle rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll, and ending up hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting for a light to change. The impact was so severe that airbags in his SUV deployed.

Authorities indicated that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

One injury was reported and the person, not the former governor, was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

No one was cited or arrested in the incident, and the crash is under investigation.