Arrest made after fatal rollover crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Matching paint chips and a reported confession may be the key to solving what police thought was a fatal single-car accident early Saturday morning.

San Antonio police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after a pickup truck appeared to have lost control before hitting a light pole. Investigators say the impact forced the truck off the highway as it fell to the ground, killing the driver.

But SAPD reports a witness came forward with screen shots from a friend confessing to being involved in the crash.

KSAT-12 reports 31-year-old John Reyes was later identified as a suspect and taken in for questioning.

Investigators say after multiple explanations as to why Reyes’ car had front-end damage, he later confessed to having hit the pickup truck from behind, but failed to stop to render aid.

Police say chips of paint and parts matching Reyes’ car were found at the crash site, and paint chips matching the truck were found on his car.

Investigators say Reyes later confessed to having been out on the evening of the crash. Police say he had been to a restaurant with a friend to have drinks.

Reyes was charged with failure to stop and render aid death.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of IH-37, not far from Steves Avenue.