Arrest made after non-student found with gun outside Brennan High School

By Christian Blood
March 9, 2023 5:31PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lock-down at Brennan High School is lifted and a suspect is in custody after a gun was found on campus.

Police say the suspect had the gun inside their backpack, although the person was never inside the building.

Officials say the person was confronted by school staff before they tried to get away, but Northside ISD police were able to find the person and make an arrest.

There is no word on the name of the suspect who does not attend the school, and they are reportedly facing charges.

All students at Brennan High School are unharmed.

