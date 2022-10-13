Arrest made after San Antonio man shoots woman, ties up teen after eviction

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother after tying up her 17-year-old son and locking him in a shed.

Investigators say 29-year-old James Sweetman was angry because his ex-girlfriend had broken up with him, and her mother had ordered him to leave the home he was sharing with the family.

Police were called to the east side home October 4, and they say they found the woman shot in her abdomen and hand. Officers also found the teen tied up and locked up inside the shed in the backyard.

Investigators say Sweetman left the scene before police arrived, but KSAT-TV reports he was arrested Wednesday with a bond set at $100,000. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.