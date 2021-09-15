Arrest made in 1993 Comal County cold case murder of 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Brazoria man was arrested a charged with murder in a nearly thirty-year-old cold case in Comal County.
50-year-old Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested and charged for the 1993 murder of 15-year-old San Antonio resident Emily Jeanette Garcia. Galindo was U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and transferred to Comal County yesterday.
Officials said Garcia was living away from her mother and sister at the time of the murder and staying with friends in the northeast part of the city. Garcia reportedly was acquaintances with Galindo, who was 21-years-old at the time of the murder.
In February of 1993, Garcia’s naked body was found near Canyon Lake and showed signs of sexual assault and strangulation. She was not identified until 1994 after a family member saw a local news report, but the investigation by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office stalled.
The investigation was reopened in 2017. In 2021, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program began reevaluating the case which included re-interviewing individuals that revealed new information that ultimately led to Galindo’s arrest.
Galindo is currently the Comal County Jail on a $100,000 bond.