Arrest made in New Braunfels road rage machete attack

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Detectives with the New Braunfels Police Department have found the man suspected of attacking another man with a machete earlier this week.

The stabbing happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of North Market Avenue and East San Antonio Street.

Police say two motorists were involved in a rolling disturbance. They stopped, and one of the drivers, identified as 66-year-old Michael Martin Ochwat of New Braunfels, stabbed the other driver multiple times before taking off.

Ochwat was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with bond set at $50,000.

The 55-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.