Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.

According to reports, nobody answered the door at Perry’s home when the warrant was served.

The warrant is reportedly for the failure to stop after the accident that caused more than $200 in damage, which is a Class B Misdemeanor. If convicted, Perry could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of $2,000.

This is developing story and we will give more information when possible.