Arrests, indictments in massive Seguin drug investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly two dozen people have been indicted — many of them subsequently arrested — in a massive narcotics investigation based out of Seguin.
Seguin police chief Terry Nichols said 21 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on a variety of drug, conspiracy, money laundering, weapons and related charges last Wednesday. Many of them were arrested Tuesday.
The investigation began in September 2017 into drug distribution centered in Seguin, primarily involving methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine being brought in from Mexico.
“We’ve seized almost 30 or 40 kilos up to this point over the duration of the investigation — and that’s just what we seized,” the police chief explained.
Drugs brought into Seguin would then be distributed out to areas like San Antonio, Austin, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Luling, Lockhart, and San Marcos.
Of the 21 people indicted last week, 11 people were arrested in Seguin along with a few others in other cities, including Fort Worth. Search warrants were also served in those areas.
“I certainly hope it’s going to put a serious impact on availability of illegal drugs in Seguin and the Guadalupe County area,” Nichols told KTSA News.