As Eli Manning officially retires, Tom Brady weighs in
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to pass while under pressure during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
After 16 years as quarterback for the New York Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL Friday. The two-time Super Bowl winner made it official this morning at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, CBS New York reports.
Manning, 39, will be best known for his two incredible come-from-behind Super Bowl titles, both wins stunning over the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Manning saved his best for those two Super Bowl MVP performances.
As Manning spoke on Friday, Brady sent a message of congratulations — and regret.
Manning’s Giants were the only team to ever defeat Brady in the Super Bowl until the Eagles won in 2017.
Despite the two championship-winning seasons, Manning’s career was always a bit rocky. While he made it to four pro-bowls, Manning also failed to make the playoffs in nine of his 16 seasons. The Giants had three losing seasons in a row from 2013-2015, and although they managed to get back to the playoffs in 2016 with an 11-6 record, they followed that up with just three wins in 2017.
Manning was officially replaced as the starter in 2019 after the Giants drafted former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick that year.
Jordan Frieman contributed to this report.