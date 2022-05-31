Weather Alert
As Pols Act, Remember Rights vs. Permission
Jack Riccardi
May 31, 2022 @ 3:22pm
A few thoughts on where we are at, a week after Uvalde.
550 KTSA
gun control
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
late afternoon show
San Antonio
second amendment
Uvalde school shooting
