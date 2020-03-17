      Weather Alert

“ASK-A-DOC:” The Coronavirus Q&A you need to hear

Jack Riccardi
Mar 16, 2020 @ 7:51pm

Jack Riccardi is on KTSA, weekdays from 4 – 7 PM

TAGS
Cherise Rohr-Allegrini Coronavirus COVID-19 jack riccardi ktsa
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming