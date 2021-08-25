      Weather Alert

Astros 3B Bregman back after two-month injury absence

Associated Press
Aug 25, 2021 @ 11:37am
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields ground balls before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Houston. Bregman has been on the injured list. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup on Wednesday as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16. Bregman went on two separate rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Sugar Land to prepare for his return.

Bregman, the runner-up for AL MVP in 2019, is batting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season. His return should be a boost to a team that entered Wednesday’s games 4½ games ahead of Oakland for first place in the AL West.

Infielder Jacob Wilson was optioned to Sugar Land to make room for Bregman on the roster.

