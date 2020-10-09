      Weather Alert

Astros advance to 4th consecutive ALCS

Associated Press
Oct 9, 2020 @ 8:41am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 to end their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Correa drove in five as the Astros – October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed – advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager.

Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.

