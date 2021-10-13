      Weather Alert

Astros advance to ALCS after 10-1 win over White Sox

Associated Press
Oct 13, 2021 @ 6:29am

CHICAGO (AP) – Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball.

Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Astros center fielder Jake Meyers left the game after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

The Astros say Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive.

Left fielder Michael Brantley and right fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

TAGS
Chicago White Sox Houston Astros
Popular Posts
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
Who is Brandon?
National Weather Service predicts heavy rain, potential flash flooding for the region
Man shot in head during drug deal on San Antonio's Northwest side
San Antonio International Airport turning lights pink and purple in support of two national campaigns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On