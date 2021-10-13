Astros advance to ALCS after 10-1 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) – Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.
Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball.
Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.
Astros center fielder Jake Meyers left the game after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.
The Astros say Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive.
Left fielder Michael Brantley and right fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.