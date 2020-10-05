Astros out to ‘silence the haters’ in ALDS against Athletics
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros are back in Los Angeles to play the AL Division Series against the Oakland Athletics.
The Dodgers are off in Texas for the NLDS, but their fans haven’t forgotten the Astros sign-stealing scandal when they beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.
The Astros won in seven games and celebrated at Dodger Stadium. Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says this season is “all about silencing the haters.”
Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 1 for the Astros against Oakland’s Chris Bassitt in the best-of-five division series.