Astros stay alive with game 4 win

Associated Press
Oct 15, 2020 @ 5:00am

SAN DIEGO (AP) – George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, José Altuve also went deep and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam for the Houston Astros, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 to stay alive in the AL Championship Series.

With Altuve atoning for his poor defense this series, the Astros finally got their offense going after being pushed to the brink of a sweep.

Seeking their third pennant in four seasons, they trail 3-1 going into Game 5 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rays remain one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

