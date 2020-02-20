At Arizona rally, Trump trolls Democrats debating in Nevada
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump trolled his political enemies Wednesday during the first of three rallies in three days in the West as Democrats vied in neighboring Nevada to be the one to challenge his reelection.
Just minutes before Trump regaled a friendly crowd in Phoenix, Democrats watched billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg make his debut on the debate stage ahead of Nevada’s caucuses on Saturday.
Trump reported to his supporters that the Democratic rivals were pounding Bloomberg and drew cheers when he said the Democratic nominee didn’t matter because “we’re going to win.”
Earlier Wednesday, Trump raised tons of campaign cash and revved up his base in California.