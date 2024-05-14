KTSA KTSA Logo

At least 8 people killed, dozens injured in Florida bus crash

By CBS News
May 14, 2024 10:41AM CDT
Share
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an accident involving a bus in Marion County, Florida, May 14, 2024. WTVT-TV
▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

At least eight people were killed in a bus crash on a Florida highway Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on state Route 40 and that the highway was shut down.

Approximately 40 people were taken to local medical facilities after the crash, the highway patrol said in a statement to CBS News.

The crash involved a bus transporting about 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck, the highway patrol said.

The bus and truck collided “in a sideswiped manner” at around 6:35 a.m., the patrol said, and the collision sent the bus off the road and through a fence before it overturned.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

More about:
Bus Crash
Florida

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
4

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side
5

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County