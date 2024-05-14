At least 8 people killed, dozens injured in Florida bus crash
May 14, 2024 10:41AM CDT
Approximately 40 people were taken to local medical facilities after the crash, the highway patrol said in a statement to CBS News.
The crash involved a bus transporting about 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck, the highway patrol said.
The bus and truck collided “in a sideswiped manner” at around 6:35 a.m., the patrol said, and the collision sent the bus off the road and through a fence before it overturned.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
