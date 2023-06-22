Whatever kind of day you’re having, whatever adversity you are dealing with, at least you’re not Elie Mystal.

Whatever you struggle with, whatever you’re insecure about, at least you’re not Elie Mystal.

However you feel about current events, whatever side of the red/blue thing you’re on, whether you voted for Trump, Biden or Franklin Pierce, at least you’re not Elie Mystal.

Only Elie Mystal is Elie Mystal, and thank goodness, because one is enough.

Elie Mystal is the “justice correspondent” for “The Nation”. In case you’ve never perused it, “The Nation” is one of the oldest magazines in the world, going back to 1865.

It started out as an anti-slavery, pro-freedom periodical, building a long tradition of journalism and commentary fighting fascism and supporting American democracy.

That was then, this is now.

Yesterday, while the world awaited news of the submersible (now lost), Elie Mystal tweeted:

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic”

Associate Justice Samuel Alito of the United States Supreme Court.

Should drown.

I guess if the left can’t get you on their side through advocacy or persuasion, then the alternative is death. Lest you think I’m cherry-picking, I would remind you of the fanboying we saw from many Democrats when unhinged protesters mobbed the homes of justices re: Dobbs. Or the time the delightful Julianne Malveaux shared this sentiment about Justice Clarence Thomas:

“I hope his wife feeds him lots of eggs and butter and he dies early like many black men do, of heart disease. . . “

There was hardly a time I agreed with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s court decisions, but I never fantasized about her drowning.

How does one become Elie Mystal?

All I know, it’s good today not to be Elie Mystal.