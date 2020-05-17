      Weather Alert

Atascosa County Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 16, 2020 @ 10:05pm
Atascosa Amber Alert for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins, May 16, 2020/Photo-Tx Amber Alert

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in the search for a 14-month-old boy and a woman in connection with his abduction.

Investigators believe Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins could be in grave danger.   He has black hair and brown eyes.

They’re also looking for 28-year-old Catherine Angeline Ocon, who’s  5  feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.  She has black hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Angeline Ocon, Amber Alert Suspect, May 16, 2020/Photo: Courtesy of Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators now believe she’s driving a tan 1999 Voyager, texas license plate LSJ8380.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atascosa Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-769-3434.

