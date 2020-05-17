Atascosa County Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy
Atascosa Amber Alert for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins, May 16, 2020/Photo-Tx Amber Alert
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in the search for a 14-month-old boy and a woman in connection with his abduction.
Investigators believe Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins could be in grave danger. He has black hair and brown eyes.
They’re also looking for 28-year-old Catherine Angeline Ocon, who’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators now believe she’s driving a tan 1999 Voyager, texas license plate LSJ8380.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atascosa Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-769-3434.