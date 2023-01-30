Atascosa County man arrested for shooting his parents to death

Atascosa County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a search that lasted several hours, police have arrested a man accused of killing his parents at their home in Leming.

Atascosa County Deputies were called to the Maravillas Drive home early Sunday morning.

A family member found the couple had been shot to death.

Deputies received a tip that they were shot by their 28 year old son Derrick Sherwood. They were able to locate him in his vehicle but when they attempted to make contact, he sped away.

Deputies chased Sherwood until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. But he managed to jump out and run away.

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputies, Live Oak County Deputies, Texas Game Wardens and Texas department of Public Safety all joined in the search for Sherwood.

He was eventually spotted at around 5 P.M. and was taken into custody.

Sherwood is expected to be charged with homicide. The victim’s names haven’t been released.