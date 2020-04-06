      Weather Alert

Atascosa County reports fourth coronavirus case

Dennis Foley
Apr 6, 2020 @ 4:26pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Atascosa County is reporting its fourth case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said this patient contracted the disease through community spread and is currently hospitalized in Bexar County.

The state said it is assisting the county in identifying anyone who may have been in close contact with this patient.

“This is the time to use extra caution,” Atascosa County Judge Robert Hurley said in a statement, “to use a mask (gloves if appropriate) when you may be less feet from someone outside your home.  The next two to three weeks are critical.”

