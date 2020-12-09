Atascosa County resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
$1,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratch ticket/Photo-Texas Lottery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A resident of Atascosa County just south of Bexar County has claimed a $1 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
The winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game was purchased at a Circle K at 2950 SW Military Drive. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the scratch game. Tickets for the $100,000,000 Extreme Cash scratch contest cost $20.