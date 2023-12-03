Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after near fatal attack on woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of beating and stabbing a woman found in a plastic bag in a pasture.

Investigators say Roger Gonzales, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the woman was found beaten with her throat slashed. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, according to KSAT-12.

Gonzales was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the attack, and the San Antonio Police Department made the arrest after locating the suspect within its jurisdiction.

Atascosa County says the woman was found Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of Eichman Road, just northwest of Poteet.

Gonzales was taken to the Atascosa County Jail with bond set at $40,000.