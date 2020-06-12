      Weather Alert

ATF offers up to $5,000 in San Antonio gun store burglary

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 12, 2020 @ 2:15pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on two suspects wanted in connection with a gun store burglary in San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

San Antonio Police responded to the break-in around 3:30 Thursday morning at Ranger Firearms on Austin Highway. The two suspects stole 20 handguns, and they may have fled in a tan Chevy extended cab pickup.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the men. You can call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

ATF investigators want to apprehend the suspects before these weapons can be used to commit violent crimes.

