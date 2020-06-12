ATF offers up to $5,000 in San Antonio gun store burglary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on two suspects wanted in connection with a gun store burglary in San Antonio’s Northeast Side.
San Antonio Police responded to the break-in around 3:30 Thursday morning at Ranger Firearms on Austin Highway. The two suspects stole 20 handguns, and they may have fled in a tan Chevy extended cab pickup.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the men. You can call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
ATF investigators want to apprehend the suspects before these weapons can be used to commit violent crimes.