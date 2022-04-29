Athletic Director at Center Point ISD arrested for having inappropriate contact with several students

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kerr County Deputies have arrested the Athletic Director of a local school district of child sex charges.
47 year old Damian Van Winkle, the AD at Center Point Independent School District was taken into custody on one count of indecency with a child by contact.
The charges stem from an investigation that began when several students complained to Child Protective Services about inappropriate contact by a staff member.
The 20 year educator allegedly had uncomfortable contact or contact of a sexual nature with several students.
He was taken into custody Thursday and is being held at the Kerr County Jail.
Van Winkle had been with Center Point ISD for 9 months. The investigation continues.