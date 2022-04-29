      Weather Alert

Athletic Director at Center Point ISD arrested for having inappropriate contact with several students

Don Morgan
Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:42am
Photo: Kerr County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kerr County Deputies have arrested the Athletic Director of a local school district of child sex charges.

47 year old Damian Van Winkle, the AD at Center Point Independent School District was taken into custody on one count of indecency with a child by contact.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when several students complained to Child Protective Services about inappropriate contact by a staff member.

The 20 year educator allegedly had uncomfortable contact or contact of a sexual nature with several students.

He was taken into custody Thursday and is being held at the Kerr County Jail.

Van Winkle had been with Center Point ISD for 9 months. The investigation continues.

 

TAGS
Center Point ISD Damian Van Winkle educator arrested Kerr County Sheriff
Popular Posts
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
San Antonio woman involved in shooting death of boyfriend heading to prison
San Antonio man shot while sleeping in his East side home
Lars Larson Candidate Endorsements 2022 Mid-Term Elections
Speeding truck carrying 15 immigrants rolls over as driver attempts to avoid deputies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On