‘Active shooter’ in Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atlanta Police Department is involved in an active shooter situation, according to a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

KSAT-TV reports one person is dead and four others were hurt during the gunfire.

Police say the shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, located in the Midtown area just north of downtown. The suspect is at large, according to the post at 11:42 a.m. Central Time.

A photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage is above.

Officials are urging people to stay away from the area, and anyone already in the vicinity is being urged to secure their building and shelter in place.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.