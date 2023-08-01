KTSA KTSA Logo

AT&T Center, home of San Antonio Spurs, will soon be renamed according to reports

By Don Morgan
August 1, 2023 5:11AM CDT
AT&T Center/Screen Shot/Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The home of the San Antonio Spurs will soon have a new name.

KSAT-12 is reporting that San Antonio based Frost Bank has secured the naming rights for the facility currently known as the AT&T Center.

Frost Bank’s history with the Spurs dates back to the very beginning. The financial institution issued the initial loan to bring the team to San Antonio from Dallas back in 1973.

The AT&T Center, located on San Antonio’s East Side, opened in 2002. It was called the SBC Center at the time. A naming rights deal with AT&T was worked out 20 years ago, but that deal expired in 2021.

According to reports, the arena will soon be renamed as “Frost Bank Center”.

Terms of the naming rights deal are expected to be announced this week.

