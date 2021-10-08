      Weather Alert

AT&T reports decreased network usage in San Antonio during social media outage

Don Morgan
Oct 8, 2021 @ 9:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It appears people were putting down their phones during Monday’s Facebook and Instagram outage.

AT&T is reporting that their mobile network experienced a pretty significant drop in usage while the social media platforms were experiencing difficulties.

In San Antonio, the mobile network saw about a 7.4% drop in traffic during the 6-hour period that coincided with the disruption.

Facebook says the outage was caused by “Configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers.”

