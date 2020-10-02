Attack on actor Rick Moranis caught on camera in NYC

The NYPD confirms actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, CBS New York reports . Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor.

Video shows the suspect walk up and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Police said he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later visited the precinct to report the crime.

Now, the search is on for the suspect, who could be seen walking away.

Actor Chris Evans reacted to the news on Twitter, saying: “You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

Moranis, who was born in Canada, was a fixture in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s, starring in films like “Strange Brew,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Parenthood” and “The Flintstones.” After many years away from appearing in movies, Moranis is slated to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in an upcoming “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” sequel called “Shrunk,” Deadline reported earlier this year.