Attorney defends owner of Boerne-area home where bodies were found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The attorney representing Nichol Olsen’s boyfriend is lashing out at authorities for calling his client a ‘person of interest.’

The boyfriend claims he found the bodies of Olsen and her two daughters when he returned to his home in Anaqua Springs Ranch the morning of January 10.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled that Olsen shot herself in the head and her daughters were homicide victims. Sixteen-year-old Alexa Montez, a cheerleader at Clark High School, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Ten-year-old London Bribiescas died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the investigation continues. While he has not named a suspect, Salazar says there are several persons of interest, including the homeowner.

“There is no definition in the law of a person of interest. It means absolutely nothing. It just serves to frankly, slander a name by innuendo,” attorney Mark Stevens told KTSA News.

When asked where his client was when the shootings occurred, he said,”I’m not going to tell you what his side of the story is because I don’t want this case tried in the media. Unfortunately, that’s already started,” said Stevens.

He’s also surprised that Salazar isn’t accepting the medical examiner’s ruling.

“That’s pretty surprising because I’ll bet the medical examiner knows a good deal more about that sort of thing than the sheriff does,” Stevens told KTSA News.

However, Salazar told the Trey Ware Morning Show that he doesn’t see it as a clear-cut case.

“It would be irresponsible for us to rely solely upon what the M.E. says without some sort of other corroborating evidence ,” Salazar told Ware.

Stevens says they should stop calling Olsen’s boyfriend a person of interest.

“It’s clear that there’s no probable cause to arrest him. It’s a very imprecise and very misleading way to describe a person,” said Stevens.