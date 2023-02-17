Attorney General Paxton: Child sex offender gets 25-year prison sentence after exploiting 6-year-old 

Close up view of brown gavel over sound block on gray planks against textured wooden background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is announcing a 25-year prison sentence for a Wharton, Texas man convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.

Artemio Rodriguez, Jr. pleaded guilty to the abuse, which dated back to 2019. He also pleaded ‘true’ to a prior robbery conviction, which elevated the count of Indecency with a Child by Contact to a first-degree felony.

In a Friday release, Paxton says his Criminal Prosecutions Division went to work after the mother of the child reported to police that Rodriguez was abusing them while babysitting during hours in which she was working.

The 25-year sentence was offered in exchange for Rodriguez’s guilty plea and waiver of his right to a jury trial. Paxton’s office also says this dynamic spared the child from having to testify in detail about the abuse from more than three years ago.