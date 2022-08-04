      Weather Alert

Attorney representing Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo ask for another postponement of termination hearing

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2022 @ 5:15am
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A termination hearing for the Chief of the Uvalde CISD Police Department has been postponed….again.

The meeting was supposed to take place Thursday but Pete Arredondo’s attorney has asked for a postponement due to a scheduling conflict.

Calls for Arredondo’s dismissal have been going on since the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24th.

In the days following the tragedy, the public learned of the bungled law enforcement response to the shooting and Arredondo held accountable.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended Arredondo be fired. Instead, he was placed on paid administrative leave for a month. He’s currently on unpaid leave.

Arredondo was expected to be fired during a July 22 school board meeting but his lawyer asked for a postponement to allow his client due process.

The new date of the postponed hearing hasn’t been announced.

