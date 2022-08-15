      Weather Alert

Attorney to consult Uvalde CISD on the termination of Pete Arredondo during closed session Monday

Don Morgan
Aug 15, 2022 @ 5:19am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another meeting to discuss the termination of Uvalde CID police chief Pete Arredondo is scheduled for today but this time it’ll happen behind closed doors.

The Uvalde CISD board has scheduled two previous meetings to go through with the termination of Arredondo but the disgraced chief’s attorney asked for delays both times.

Arredondo has been blamed for the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School massacre nearly 3 months ago.

He was placed on administrative leave in June and School Superintendent Hal Harrell has recommended Arredondo be fired.

That was supposed to happen July 22.

It’s not clear if the final decision on Arredondo’s termination will take place at Monday’s meeting.

An attorney will also be in attendance to offer consultation on the process.

School starts for Uvalde CISD students September 6.

