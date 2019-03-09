AUDIO: Woman calls 911 saying Cowboys QB Prescott’s dog bit off her finger

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A Frisco woman says two dogs belonging to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bit off her finger as she tried to break up a dog fight.

The audio of the 911 call after Prescott’s dogs attacked a neighbor was released Friday.

KTVT-TV reports the Frisco woman on the call said her dog was fighting two other pitbulls belonging to the football star. On the call, she says the dogs broke down her fence and were in her backyard.

Frisco Animal Services seized both of Prescott’s dogs. One was put into quarantine.

A hearing later this month if the dog is determined to be dangerous. The dog will remain at the Collin County Animal Shelter until the hearing.