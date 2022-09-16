August jobs report shows Texas unemployment rate of 4.1%

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the first time since the COVID pandemic was ramping up across the U.S., the Texas jobs report shows a slight increase in the rate of unemployment.

The Texas Workforce Commission says the August unemployment rate of 4.1% is up a tenth of a percent from July.

But Governor Greg Abbott is looking at three milestones set in the August report.

New record for total nonfarm jobs at 13,530,100 as employers added 16,400 nonfarm jobs over the month;

New record for total employed at more than 14 million, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories; and

New record for total labor force at nearly 14.6 million, with the Texas labor force participation rate above the national average at 63.8%.

Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in August with 5,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 3,800 jobs.

Financial Activities added 2,800 jobs.

Also of note, Government gained 8,100 jobs over the month.

“Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy and the best workforce in America, Texas has surpassed three major employment milestones, smashing all previous records with more jobs than ever, more Texans working than ever, and the largest labor force ever in the state’s history,” said Governor Abbott. “While the nation faces economic headwinds, Texas leads all states for nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months―a testament to continuing business confidence in the Lone Star State’s pro-growth economic policies and the unrivaled quality of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Working together, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.”

You can get the complete breakdown of the Texas job report by clicking here.