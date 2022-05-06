      Weather Alert

Austin approves guaranteed income program, first in Texas

Associated Press
May 6, 2022 @ 4:49am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Austin has become the first Texas city to approve a pilot program that will provide a guaranteed income to qualified residents.

The program will give 85 families $1,000 per month for a year. City Council on Thursday voted to approve a contract for a non-profit to manage the funding.

The approved families will be able to decide how to spend the money, including rent or mortgage payments, food, transportation and utilities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the goal of the program is to prevent homelessness and that it is not a giveaway.

Dozens of cities and counties nationwide have approved similar programs.

TAGS
Austin guaranteed income program Steve Adler texas
Popular Posts
Teachers get free breakfast at Whataburger next week
Man shot to death outside San Antonio convenience store
Two-story H-E-B in New Braunfels has BBQ restaurant, home décor store
Two shot to death in laundry room of San Antonio apartment complex
San Antonio bar owner facing charges after shooting at customer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On