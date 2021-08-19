Austin-based Kerbey Lane Cafe will open doors in northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It seems the door is wide open for iconic Austin-based restaurants to open shop in San Antonio, first with P. Terry’s in July and now Kerbey Lane Cafe.
Details on the Kerbey Lane Cafe project emerged thanks to an Aug. 16 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The nearly 4,500 sq. ft restaurant will be located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West in Rim Crossing business park and will share the building with Velvet Taco.
The project is projected to begin at the end of October and wrap around March of next year with construction costs running $1.35 million to finish the interior of the restaurant.
The Austin mainstay has been open since 1980 slinging made-from-scratch comfort food at all hours between their famous pancakes and iconic queso.
The San Antonio location will be the tenth in the franchise. There are currently eight locations in Austin and a San Marcos location is set to open soon.
“Our expectation is that if we execute well on this location, we think we can add another two stores to that market in the next three or four years,” CEO Mason Ayer told the Austin Business Journal. “The key to that is not screwing this one up, and executing successfully on this one.”
P. Terry’s bringing mom-and-pop style burger stands to San Antonio