      Weather Alert

Austin-based Netflix reality show “Roaring Twenties” is now casting

Katy Barber
Aug 13, 2021 @ 10:59am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you looking for love? Or maybe a chance to go viral?

Netflix is casting for a new social experiment reality show “Roaring Twenties” about a group of twenty-somethings in Austin trying to “live the best years of your life in the biggest, boldest way possible!”

But Austinites are not the only people who can apply.

Applicants who are at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland can submit a one-minute long audition video to the streaming giant for consideration.

Netflix has scores of shows with open casting on their website including Queer Eye, Love is Blind, Dream Home, the Floor is Laca, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, The American Barbeque Showdown and more at netflixreality.com.

TAGS
Austin Netflix Reality TV
Popular Posts
PDX: No Show Cops To Antifa’s Attack On Christian Group
What happens to migrants with COVID at the border
Wolff issues new executive order on pandemic restrictions in Bexar County
New Evidence Proves Election Fraud Occurred In Georgia
Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized following fall
Connect With Us Listen To Us On