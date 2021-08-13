Austin-based Netflix reality show “Roaring Twenties” is now casting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you looking for love? Or maybe a chance to go viral?
Netflix is casting for a new social experiment reality show “Roaring Twenties” about a group of twenty-somethings in Austin trying to “live the best years of your life in the biggest, boldest way possible!”
But Austinites are not the only people who can apply.
Applicants who are at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland can submit a one-minute long audition video to the streaming giant for consideration.
Netflix has scores of shows with open casting on their website including Queer Eye, Love is Blind, Dream Home, the Floor is Laca, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, The American Barbeque Showdown and more at netflixreality.com.