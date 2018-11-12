Austin best city in Texas for singles, study says

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Austin is the best city in Texas for singles, according to the latest rankings done by WalletHub.

The capital city ranked 17th overall, with high marks for recreation, but was middle of the pack for other considerations.

The survey looked at a series of criteria to make its determination, like the cost of taxi or rideshares, the number of attractions, availability of singles and safety.

Houston and San Antonio ranked highly in the list of 182 cities — Houston was 26th overall and San Antonio was 36th overall.

Houston did well in the fun and recreation category — ranking 23rd — and was in the top third for dating opportunities.

San Antonio did well in both recreation and economic considerations, but was mid-pack when it came to dating opportunities.

Dallas was 46th, the highest city of any North Texas town on the list. It ranked highly for fun and recreation, but poorly in economics.

The top city in the country was Atlanta.

The worst ranking city on the whole list was Brownsville, performing the worst in dating availability, though performed well in the economic factors.

TOP TEXAS CITIES:

17. Austin

26. Houston

36. San Antonio

46. Dallas

77. Lubbock

102. Arlington

103. Corpus Christi

105. Fort Worth

115. El Paso

120. Irving

133. Amarillo

142. Grand Prairie

150. Plano

157. Garland

173. Laredo

182. Brownsville