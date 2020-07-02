Austin City Limits canceled, could Fiesta be next?
Folklorico Dancer at Arneson River Theatre-KTSA Photo/Liz Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Austin City Limits Music Festival scheduled in October has been canceled because of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority,” read a statement on the ACL website.
Meanwhile, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission has posted a message on social media signaling that the 11-day extravaganza with more than 100 events may not happen in November. It was postponed in April because of COVID-19, but now it appears Fiesta could be canceled this year.
“Fiesta San Antonio is closely watching developments with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fiesta San Antonio Commission President Walter Serna Jr. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the City of San Antonio and Metro Health with the only priority being the health and safety of Fiesta guests and volunteers.”
The message from Serna promises to update everyone as soon as possible.
Most of the people commenting on the Fiesta Commission’s Facebook Page favor canceling the event this year.
“For the safety of our SA people and tourists, the smartest thing to do is just cancel,” posted Monica Trevino.
Melanie Cawthorn urged the Commission to start working on a plan to financially support the organizations that depend on the revenues from Fiesta to provide services and scholarships.
“Many of these programs are in even higher demand now that additional families are suffering due to COVID-19 impacts,” Cawthorn posted.
Angela Ramirez wrote,”I love love love Fiesta time! But please cancel Fiesta. It’s a matter of public health.”
One person noted that the flu ramps up in November, so area residents would be dealing with influenza, as well as the novel coronavirus.
A woman who volunteers with one of the larger Fiesta events told KTSA News,” I just wish the Commission and the mayor would formally cancel Fiesta so that we can breathe and concentrate on 2021.”