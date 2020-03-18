Austin closes bars and restaurant owners, could San Antonio be next?
Red sign hanging at the glass door of a shop saying "Closed due to coronavirus".
PHOTO: iStock/Gwengoat
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio restaurant owners are a bit nervous after Austin shut down bars and restaurant dining areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Robert Fleming at Magnolia Pancake Haus says their dining area just got a lot smaller as they try to abide by the social distancing guidelines.
“We took better than half of our tables out of commission so that we would have the six-foot spacing,” Fleming said. “We will not seat parties larger than six.”
He told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi that customers wait outside or in their cars until they’re notified that their table is ready.
While dining areas are closed in Austin and Travis County, restaurants there are still allowed to offer drive-thru, take-out and delivery service.
Fleming expects Magnolia Pancake Haus to see that aspect of their business pickup.
“Those people who want to pick something up can do that, and later this week, we’ll be aligned with Favor (FavorDelivery.com),so our meals can come to you as well,” said Fleming.
San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration issued by the mayor on Monday prohibits gatherings of 50 people, but grocery stores, airports, bus stops, places of worship and restaurants are excluded.