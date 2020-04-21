Austin company sells Texas themed facemasks
Photo: Texas Humor Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Want to help stop the spread of coronavirus while showing off your Texas pride?
An company in Austin has what you need. They’re selling Texas-themed face masks.
Texas Humor is a small family-owned business and they’re making one-size-fits-all masks.
They’re made out of of 50-50 cotton and polyester and feature slogans such as “Texas Tough” and “Keep Smiling, You’re in Texas.”
The masks sell for ten dollars and are proving to be quite popular. The first run sold out in less than two-hours, but the company says more are on the way.