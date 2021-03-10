Austin continues enforcing mask requirement
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff/Screen Grab-COSA Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The statewide mask mandate remains in effect in Austin.
Austin City Councilman Greg Casar maintains that Texas cities are allowed to create their own health rules.
“If the state wants to take some of their limited resources and energy and again try to sue and fight Austin, then what they’re going to be doing is going out of their way to hurt the health of Texans,” Casar told KVUE-TV. “We’ve had too many family members, too many friends, too many constituents die for us to stop listening to science.”
San Antonio Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger said they’ve discussed similar action with the city attorney.
“Right now, our understanding of the law is that this does not fall in the purview of the health authority, but we will continue to look at it,” said Bridger.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says he’s pleased that many local businesses are “stepping up and doing the right thing” by requiring face coverings.
Masks are required at federal, county and city facilities.