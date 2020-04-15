Austin extends ‘Stay Home’ order, masks are mandatory
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt extended a Stay Home – Work Safe Order through May 8, 2020. Masks no longer are recommended, they are required under the amended order.
In Austin and Travis County, people ten-years-old and up are required to wear fabric face coverings when entering a building open to the public, using public transportation, pumping gas or situations where six feet of social distancing cannot be consistently maintained between you and someone outside of your household.
Mayor Steve Adler notes the ‘Stay Home’ order is not a mandatory lockdown. It allows essential activities, including trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, restaurants for take-out, medical facilities, outdoor exercising and walking the dog.
Non-essential businesses are ordered to remain closed through May 8.
Watch Adler demonstrate how to make a simple fabric face covering in less than 15 seconds. The demonstration is about 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the presentation.