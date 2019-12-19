Austin man, 21, pleads guilty to assaulting TSA officer
Photo: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A 21-year-old Austin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a TSA officer outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport last month.
Federal prosecutors say the victim was driving to the airport to work on November 5th. That person was stopped at a traffic light just outside of the airport property when Candido Rodriguez III engaged in a brief conversation with the victim, who was in their full TSA uniform in their own car.
Rodriguez referenced the fact the victim was an “officer”, to which the victim responded that they were a security officer at the airport. Rodriguez admitted in court that he then forcibly opened the victim’s driver’s side door and attacked them — hitting, scratching and cutting the victim’s head, face and right hand with a piece of broken glass.
The victim was able to get away by accelerating through the intersection and enter the airport property.
The officer needed stitches to close cuts on their face and hand.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting a federal officer. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.