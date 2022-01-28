      Weather Alert

Austin man killed in New Braunfels fatality accident

Katy Barber
Jan 28, 2022 @ 12:42pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Austin man was killed on Thursday night in New Braunfels.

According to New Braunfels police, 31-year-old Jarlen Droustas Giacona lost control of his vehicle around 10 p.m. on the curve from the southbound I-35 frontage as he entered north Business 35, causing it to roll over multiple times in the grassy median.

Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

