Austin mass shooting: 13 shot, no suspects in custody: Police

ABC News
Jun 12, 2021 @ 9:02am

(AUSTIN, Texas) — A gunman is at large after a mass shooting that left 13 people injured in Austin, Texas, early Saturday.

Two victims are in critical condition and 11 are in stable condition, the Austin Police Department said.

After the gunfire was reported at 1:24 a.m. local time, “a large crowed” dispersed, police said.

“It is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved,” police said, adding that it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

